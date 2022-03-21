news, local-news,

Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call at Wagga's Charles Sturt University after smoke began seeping from a faulty air conditioning unit. Approximately 100 people self-evacuated from a single story Department of Primary Industries building in K block near Institute Way within the university precinct after they became aware of smoke and a "burning smell" coming from the air-con. At about 11.15am on Monday morning four crews from the Wagga and Turvey Park Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene. IN OTHER NEWS: Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Daryl Manson said crews responded to the call quickly. "Crews isolated the power to the unit and ventilated the area," he said. "They made sure everything was safe and have organised for electricians to go out and have a look at it." MORE TO COME.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/1d1bb8d1-25d7-4df9-b893-64ba84136806.jpg/r0_119_1980_1238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg