A Finley man who won more than $84,000 playing Keno thought at first he had mucked up his entry when the staff member scanning his ticket "looked at me funny". "And I instantly thought I'd done something wrong, so I said, 'For God's sake! I must have stuffed the game up'," the winner told a Keno official. "But he just looked at me with this huge smile and told me I'd won. "I nearly fell over! I was gobsmacked! I couldn't believe it." The Riverina resident bought his ticket, a Keno Classic 8 Spot winning entry in draw 169, drawn Thursday March 17, at Tocumwal Golf Club, with his total windfall being $84,879.70. In other news "I'd headed to the golf club for some dinner last week, and while we were waiting for it to come out, we decided to play some Keno," he said. "I was initially playing the 7 Spot with my favourite numbers, but I noticed another number kept coming out, so I upgraded to the 8 Spot and added that number to the mix. "We'd finished dinner by this point, and the games were still going, but we were getting tired, so we headed home before the games ended. "A few days later, I went to another venue, and I discovered the win." "I had to go to work so I couldn't do much celebrating. "I'll use the prize to pay off some bills. I'm not sure what I'll do with the rest as I'm still struggling to believe it." Tocumwal Golf Club duty manager Steve McRae said his entire team was delighted by the major Keno win. "Our other Keno players will be so happy for the winner and hoping they're next to win big," he said. In January a Tocumwal couple won $1.4 million on a Keno entry bought at Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort. Keno is played at about 3500 pubs and clubs across NSW, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT. A Keno draw occurs about every three minutes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

