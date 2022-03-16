news, local-news,

A SAN Isidore resident is concerned lives will be lost at the hands of the Sturt Highway and Kapooka Road intersection if action isn't taken to its improve road safety measures. Resident Tom Hughes said it is one of two "death traps" that need to be fixed within a kilometre from one another, with the other being the intersection of the Sturt Highway and Olympic Highway which has claimed the lives of several motorists over the years. "If you're coming from Wagga and you want to turn left to go to San Isidore, you're taking your life into your hands," Mr Hughes said. The turn off is at the top of a hill, with two lanes and non-broken lines. Mr Hughes said although there was a safety rail installed and extended and slow-down signs erected, it isn't enough. "It needs an exit lane like any other turn-off along a highway," he said. Another change Mr Hughes would like to see is stop signs put in place of the give way signs at the intersection when coming out of Kapooka Road onto Sturt Highway. "We get semi-trailers doing upwards of 100 kilometres up the hill and they don't have time to slow down," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's extremely dangerous." Mr Hughes said he has experienced first-hand near misses at the turn-off. "I have nearly been side swept turning into the intersection," he said. "One time I had been driving with my horse float on the back and I had trucks behind me and I've been that concerned I've kept going and had to pull over and turn around." Mr Hughes said the road is too busy to not have exit lanes. Mr Hughes said all it would take is one late blinker and someone could die. "San Isidore is only 11 kilometres from Wagga's main street and yet it is ignored," he said. Mr Hughes said the Wagga suburb is constantly neglected, with its roads covered in potholes and left in poor conditions. Wagga City Council was contacted for response.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/52367b95-ba34-44c0-b24a-aa433191efb5.jpg/r0_517_4032_2795_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg