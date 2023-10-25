A Wagga creative has brought to life some of the most haunting characters from several world-renowned horror films just in time for Halloween.
Artist Nicole Wade has spent the last two months turning the front and back yards at her Forest Hill home into a spectacular Halloween display and is welcoming residents to come and rejoice in all the glory.
But, only if they dare to enter.
From The Ring, Pirates of the Caribbean, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Scream, to IT, The Exorcist, Halloween, Megan and Annabelle, Ms Wade has thought of them all.
Ms Wade has been decorating for Halloween for the last four years and in 2022 she decided, with the help of good friend and fellow Halloween enthusiast Kelly-Anne Ryan, to throw open the gates to her home to share the scare.
It was the first of what will now be a recurring event, with residents asked to make a gold coin donation upon arrival.
The money will then be distributed to three charities Ms Wade is associated with, including Can Assist, Cancer Council and Angel Flight.
Last year more than 2000 people flocked to the Forest Hill home and nearly $2000 was raised.
While the display takes six to eight weeks to set up, the construction of the pieces and stands is an ongoing process.
"During the year I go to a lot of garage sales and pick up little bits and pieces - I go around to a lot of skip bins and things like that to get the material to build stuff, but once I get the character in my head - then I try and think of a back drop and I go from there," Ms Wade said.
It is a love she shares with the wider community, with last year's response showing just how much of a hit the walkthrough is.
Last year Ms Wade said she had people travelling from outside of Wagga just to see the display.
"The kids love it," Ms Wade said.
"Halloween is getting more and more accepted now and a lot of people love dressing up, like us."
A lot of the sets are also interactive, including a new arachnophobia room tucked away in the very far corner of the back yard.
"There's a little tunnel for the kids to crawl through to get out," Ms Wade said.
"Everything is interactive as long as they take care and respect the hard work that has gone into them."
Halloween night will be an experience not to miss, with Ms Wade calling in some helping hands to ensure no one will leave without getting a good scare.
Ms Ryan and her children assist with the jump scares on the night, ensuring they fit the mould in their best spooky outfits.
"A few of us [get] around dressed up, hidden in those little areas so kids aren't going to expect it and we're just going to look like one of props and once they come up to us and think; 'is that real' we will touch them and that's when we jump-scare them," Ms Ryan said.
With local businesses jumping on board to support them, this year Ms Wade will be giving out prizes to the best-dressed people on Halloween night.
The house will be open in the days leading up to Halloween - as long as the open sign at the very front of the premises is out, then people are welcome in.
Ms Wade is asking for residents to be mindful of traffic congestion along the street and advises residents to consider doing drop-offs on Halloween night to ensure the flow of the traffic.
