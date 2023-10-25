The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nicole Wade, Kelly-Anne Ryan invite residents to Halloween spectacular at Forest Hill home

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:40pm, first published October 25 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wagga creative has brought to life some of the most haunting characters from several world-renowned horror films just in time for Halloween.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.