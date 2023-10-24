Firefighters are on the scene of two fires involving hay bales as the temperature climbs across the Riverina.
NSW Rural Fire Service crews were called to an address on Gregadoo East Road at Gregadoo about 3.10pm on Tuesday following reports a hay bale fire at a private property.
Scott Conlan, from Riverina Fire Control Centre, said five RFS appliances were deployed and remain on the scene.
"There's eight to nine hay bales alight on a property at Gregadoo, those bales caused the grass to catch alight and about four hectares has been burnt," Inspector Conlan said.
The hay bales spontaneously combusted.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, another three RFS crews are working to put out a haystack fire at a property south of Lockhart.
Inspector Conlan said about 40 hay bales spontaneously combusted at a location of Tenison Lane about 3.15pm on Tuesday.
"Crews are on scene working to dismantle the haystack to burn out the hay and ensure the fire doesn't spread to adjacent paddocks," he said.
Crews remain on the scene of both fires.
RFS crews also attended a fire off the Sturt Highway at Borambola shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.
"A wheel bearing failed on a small trailer and caught alight," Inspector Conlan said.
The fire posed no significant threat and has since been extinguished and cleared.
The fires occurred as the mercury rose across the Riverina on Tuesday afternoon.
The temperature hit 30 degrees at Wagga Airport at 4pm, while Kapooka reached a top of 31.5 degrees at 3.46pm.
