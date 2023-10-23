There was a busy gallery as council narrowly voted to approve a controversial new childcare centre development in Central Wagga following a prolonged debate at its meeting on Monday night.
The controversial plan for a two-storey childcare centre at 32 Halloran Street in Turvey Park was passed three votes to two following an earlier defeat of the plans in May.
At that meeting, councillors debated the development application for a $894,300 centre, before voting down the project five votes to three.
Reasons cited for its refusal were insufficient information on the car park design, car park safety and compliance concerns, site constraints and issues over stormwater drainage.
An amended development application was lodged with the council in July, with the developers asking for a review of the refusal decision.
A report tabled by the council's city development manager Paul O'Brien at Monday's meeting said the revised DA included additional information and minor amendments to the proposal.
Among the changes was an adjustment to the car park with the addition of a turning bay to allow cars to safely exit the site, if there were no available parking spaces, without the need to reverse onto Halloran Street.
But the changes were not enough to please concerned members of the community, with two speakers again raising issues of child health and safety, car park safety and compliance, neighbour privacy and stormwater drainage on Monday night.
Halloran Street resident Steven Kenyon highlighted privacy concerns, arguing plans for retaining walls along the boundary of the new development would be almost in line with the top of his fence, meaning occupants could see right into his property.
"Everybody's privacy is compromised," Mr Kenyon said.
But project architect Tarun Chadha countered this, saying a retaining wall in the plans would not be anywhere near the top of the fence. Rather, he clarified that only the internal ground floor of the proposed new centre would have a raised floor, not the entire lot.
Also countering concerns the development could lead to increased stormwater drainage issues, Mr Chadha said enough drainage had been factored in to allow for a one in 100-year rain event.
Meanwhile, Anne Wild also opposed the project, raising concerns about the health and safety of proposed child outdoor play areas.
Ms Wild also took issue with plans to demolish the two existing currently-occupied dwellings at the site.
She said it was "offensive" and "flawed" to destroy the two existing "affordable rental dwellings" and kick the occupants out to make way for the new centre.
Concerns were also previously raised over increased traffic at the location given it is across the road from Turvey Park Public School.
However a traffic impact report lodged as part of the application said the development would not have any adverse impacts on the local road network.
Also addressing the meeting, Sydney-based developer Darren White said he had taken council's feedback on board and made the appropriate adjustments.
Mr White said if council votes to approve the development, it can "be assured... the premises will be a fully compliant one."
There was also some drama among the councillors, after mover of the motion to back the development Cr Tim Koschel had an about face and voted against it.
While initially supportive at the meeting, Cr Koschel said he was dissatisfied with answers from council staff over questions of safety and compliance around the car park.
In response to his concerns, Mr O'Brien said the car park was "compliant in its current form".
But Cr Koschel remained unconvinced and told the chamber he could not live with it on his conscience if there was an accident at the site and he had voted to approve the development.
Cr Mick Henderson also had concerns that could not be allayed and voted against the project.
In his first meeting back since a month-long suspension after breaching council's code of conduct, Cr Rod Kendall threw the full weight of his support behind the project.
Cr Kendall told the chamber while he understood the DA was an "emotional issue", he agreed all issues had been appropriately addressed.
"Nothing I've heard... gives me cause not to agree with the council's recommendation [to approve the development]," he said.
Meanwhile, mayor Dallas Tout, deputy mayor Amelia Parkins and Cr Kendall voted in favour of the project.
Councillors Georgie Davies, Richard Foley and Jenny McKinnon each declared an interest in the matter and removed themselves from the chamber during the debate and vote.
Cr Davies said she had family who owned property on Halloran Street, while Cr McKinnon indicated she knew at least two of the objectors and one of whom was a friend.
Cr Foley said while he was unsure if he had a conflict of interest in the matter, his fiancee was employed by another childcare centre in the city and he chose to leave the chamber to "put the integrity of decision making of this council as the highest priority".
Cr Dan Hayes was not at the meeting as his resignation came into effect from October 20.
When it opens, the centre is set to operate from 7am to 6pm weekdays, catering for children aged between zero and five, employing up to 12 staff on any given day.
