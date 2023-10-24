A Wagga army veteran is calling for an official day to commemorate post-Vietnam conflicts.
Members of the community gathered to remember Australian soldiers who served in war zones after 1975 in a special service at the Victory Memorial Gardens on Sunday.
Emcee and Wagga RSL sub-Branch vice president David Abbott said it was the third time the event has been held and one of the military's highest-ranking officials travelled to the city for the occasion.
Mr Abbott said senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the defence force Ken Robertson reflected on Australia's involvement in Rwanda, Somalia, the Sahara, the First Gulf War, Afghanistan and Iraq.
"When you look at it, we had a 20-year involvement in the Middle East, a decade or longer in East Timor, we've also had peace keeping missions all over the world where there have been casualties, loss of life," Mr Abbott said.
"But those veterans don't actually have their own day [to commemorate]."
He said while there were many commemorative services for conflicts post WWII, there was "nothing for the biggest involvement since Vietnam."
Mr Abbott said Australia was "on a war footing from 1999 until troops came home from Afghanistan."
In the meantime, while no official date has been set, he said October 22 carries some significance.
"I've been led to believe that is the date the SAS were first deployed to Iraq," he said.
Mr Abbott thanked Kapooka staff for providing an ensemble from the Kapooka Army Band and sending a catafalque party to take part in Sunday's commemorative service.
