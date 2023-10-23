Residents flocked to the Oura Community Cultural and Art Centre at the weekend to celebrate award-winning local artists and break in its latest upgrades.
Oura Progress Association president Den Pleming said it was the second time the village had held its Bald Cockies art competition.
"The bald cockie is the village totem and every artwork has to feature or reference that," she said.
"We had artworks from crochet work to oil paintings and sculptures across three categories under 16 and then the open category."
More than 55 pieces were entered into the competition which was founded by Oura Progress Association secretary Suellen Doherty.
"Everyone who came in to see the exhibition commented on how amazing and diverse the artworks were," Ms Pleming said.
The village also celebrated the official opening of the centre's new outdoor area which completes the refurbishments that have been under way since 2017.
The Oura Progress Association purchased the Oura Church of the Pioneers building with funding from Clubs NSW to use as an evacuation centre for the village out of the flood zone which is now the Oura Community Cultural and Art Centre.
The building was restored and updated, but with the addition of a grant from Riverina Water, the association was able to provide an additional outdoor space this year.
The space will act as an additional staging area in floods and will also increase the usable space of the church.
Ron Woods, who managed the restoration and was responsible for the beautiful timber details throughout the building, had the honour of the cutting the ribbon during the official opening.
Ms Pleming said the outdoor area was the final piece of the puzzle.
"It's been a really terrific addition - the centre is used to host important events such as weddings and the outdoor area will provide the ability to house more people in comfort in all weather conditions," she said.
Ms Pleming said she is thankful to the key residents who made the day the success that it was.
"Thank you to our Bald Cockies art competition judges Luke Grealy and Linda Farley and our sponsors," she said.
"As a result of the event the progress association was able to raise $500 and distribute $350 in prize money.
"We were also able to provide a platform for our local artists to sell their work."
