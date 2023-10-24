The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Education
Photos

Batlow's St Mary's Primary School celebrates 100th anniversary with historical re-enactment

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 24 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Riverina primary school celebrated its centenary on Monday with a grand reenactment of its discovery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.