The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Yerong Creek man Riley Haisell loses police pursuit appeal in Wagga District Court

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 26 2023 - 9:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yerong Creek teenager Riley Haisell has appealed a sentence over a police pursuit across Wagga in July. Picture courtesy NSW Police
Yerong Creek teenager Riley Haisell has appealed a sentence over a police pursuit across Wagga in July. Picture courtesy NSW Police

A Riverina teen jailed after leading police on a pursuit across Wagga has lost an appeal against his sentence in the Wagga District Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.