Calls for work to be done at a notorious intersection on a Riverina Highway previously referred to as a death trap have finally been answered.
Transport for NSW confirmed on Wednesday it will put $11 million towards safety upgrades along the Sturt Highway, including at the Kapooka Road turn-off towards San Isidore, with work to commence next month.
The upgrade is a boon for San Isidore residents like Tom Hughes, who called for Transport for NSW to take action to address safety concerns around the intersection in March last year.
"It's a big win for the residents of San Isidore," Mr Hughes said.
Mr Hughes also took the matter to Member for Wagga Joe McGirr.
Following Mr Hughes' call Transport for NSW said it would conduct a review of the intersection.
The works are part of $37 million in funding allocated by the state government to improve safety on the Sturt and Olympic highways in an effort to reduce the road toll in regional NSW.
Dr McGirr said the announcement comes as great news as the program will improve safety for local and visiting travellers on two of the main highways through the Wagga electorate.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I'm especially pleased that the government has responded positively to our advocacy for important safety improvements at the Kapooka Road intersection at San Isidore, and I thank those community members who've worked with my office to achieve these much-needed works," he said.
"Sadly, more work is needed to reduce the appalling death toll on regional roads, so I look forward to working with the government and community to make further improvements to our regional roads network."
The intersection has been subject to several car accidents including the most recent one between three cars in July of this year.
The works on Sturt Highway at San Isidore include the establishment of a temporary work site, the installation of a left-hand turning lane into Kapooka Road and the extension of the merging lane from the Sturt Highway to Kapooka Road.
The shoulders will also be widened, vegetation cleared and safety barriers and flag lighting will be installed.
The works will be carried out between 7am and 5pm Monday to Saturdays with a detour that will be in place via Cummins Drive.
The Kapooka Road intersection will be closed for two weeks in 2024 to allow for works to be carried out.
During work hours there will be limited access to nearby rest areas with signage in place to safely guide road users.
Single lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of motorists and workers.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said it is the government's commitment to improving road safety to thank for the funding.
"Despite only one-third of the population living in regional NSW, this group makes up around two- thirds of deaths on our roads and that's why this safety upgrade is so important," she said.
"The Minns Labor Government is committed to continually investing in and improving road safety in country areas and we thank community members for the patience while we undertake this important work.
"I thank local members like Helen Dalton and Dr McGirr who have advocated tirelessly for safer roads for their communities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.