Wagga City Council is hopeful that demolition work could commence shortly at the dormant Jim Elphick Tennis Centre

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 26 2023 - 3:01pm, first published October 25 2023 - 6:10pm
After being vacated in May, the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre has been left dormant for five months awaiting its impending demolition. Picture by Les Smith
After being vacated in May, the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre has been left dormant for five months awaiting its impending demolition. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City Council is hopeful that demolition work could commence at the dormant Jim Elphick Tennis Centre as soon as next month.

