Year six students flock to the Boys to the Bush sport and culture gala day

More than 600 year six students ascended on Bolton Park on Wednesday for a day of cultural learning and sport.
The community engagement day run by Boys to the Bush aims to help prepare students for their upcoming high school transition and provide them with a fun day to wrap up their primary school time.
Boys to the Bush location manager Dean Whymark said with close to 700 students attending, including high school aged volunteers, the day was a huge success.
"This is our annual community engagement day, we've run these the last few years in a few locations across the Riverina," Whymark said.
"These days are about bringing community engagement groups, cultural stations, mental health stations, and a variety of national sports, combined with music to give kids a positive experience.
"It's an end of primary school, start of high school transition day but it's also about the values of Boys to the Bush of community engagement and respect.
"We want to bring as many groups into this as we can, it's not all about Boys to the Bush, it's about every organisation sport that's here today getting to reach out to the kids."
With plenty of positive feedback pouring in from the schools in attendance, Whymark said the day opens kids to a range of experiences
"It's not solely about one thing, the kids will get some cultural experiences, some mental health stations, some sport, some dance, it's about being self aware and positive, and just enjoying the day," he said.
"We get great feedback and the simple things of giving the kids each a cap and hopefully that's a reminder of the good day they had."
Sports on hand included soccer, cricket, Australian rules, and rugby league, with local development officers from across the codes running stations.
In the culture stations students learnt about music, dance, and traditional games.
Across both sport and cultural stations, fellow young people were teaching the students, a core value for the day.
"We've made contact with Kildare College this year, and they're here today, we've got 30 kids from there that are supporting us," Whymark said.
"We've also got the James Fallon High Wiradjuri dance group, they're able to showcase their culture by teaching everyone Aboriginal dance.
"We love the idea of kids teaching kids, it's a great way for them to learn."
With Boys to the Bush set to develop a Wagga-based branch in 2024, Whymark said this is just the start of the organisation's involvement with the local community.
