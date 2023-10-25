ON THE PACE: Big month helps Jones close gap in premiership race

The Southwest and Riverina drivers' premiership is set for a close finish.
Blake Jones has made big inroads into Jackson Painting's lead with only two wins separating the pair.
Painting had a double digit lead last month but with just over two months left in the season it has certainly become a much closer race.
After a treble at West Wyalong on Friday, Jones believes the title race adds some intrigue.
"We're never usually separated by too much, it is always fairly close and usually comes right down to the end," Jones said.
Jones won last year's premiership by 18 wins last season while Painting finished 10.5 wins clear in 2021 but did not receive the award.
The Narrandera reinsman believes it is a reflection of how his and wife Ellen's stable is going at the moment.
"The last month has been pretty solid," he said.
"They are all going good and I'm picking up good drives in the right races.
"It's a bit of the luck of the draw really getting on the right horse at the right time."
Jones is currently on 70 wins in the region this season, with Painting on 72. Peter McRae is next best on 46.
David Kennedy sits on 44 wins in the trainer's premiership. Ellen Jones is nine behind with Trevor White a further seven wins away in third.
****
WEST Wyalong will hold a special place in Tahlia Johnson's heart.
The 27-year-old from Young combined with father Maurice to score her first race win.
After taking out her licence this season it took Johnson 12 starts to break through.
Johnson was able to drive Ideal Tao to victory.
Slotting in behind the leader, Johnson was then able to find space in the home straight to score by 1.9 metres.
****
AFTER tasting defeat for just the second time in 11 starts in the West Wyalong Pacers Cup last week, Blazing Home is looking to hit back at Menangle on Saturday.
Coming off a fifth when resuming, Blazing Home has drawn four in the HRNSW Rising Stars at Menangle on Sunday.
Taylah Osmond secured the drive in the penalty free event.
There are plenty of other Riverina interests across the group one race day.
****
VICTORIAN trainer Greg Fleming has been disqualified after one of his pacers returned a positive swab.
Peptides VYSNFLR (T17 fragment), VNFYAWK (T6 fragment), SLTTLLR (T11 fragment) and YLLEAK (T4 fragment) were found in pre race samples from Red Hot Assassin taken at Wagga on March 3.
Fleming was disqualified for two years and six months, starting from June 2, when he was stood down.
Red Host Assassin was also disqualified with the placings amended.
****
BATHURST trainer Chris Frisby was also disqualified after one of his pacers returned a positive swab in the region.
Levamisole was detected in the post-race urine sample from Uncle Craigo after winning at Young on November 28 2021.
Frisby was disqualified for eight months, beginning on Monday.
Uncle Craigo was also disqualified with the placings amended.
*****
WAGGA will host a rare Friday night meeting.
A nine-race program has been assembled with the first at 5.55pm.
Leeton then races on Tuesday.
