A man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Sturt Highway at the edge of Wagga.
Paramedics were called to the scene, near San Isidore, about 11:15am following reports of a white sedan crashing into the steep embankment on the side of the highway
The male driver, aged in his 50s, was assessed by paramedics before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital with minor injuries. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Both eastbound lanes were temporarily closed, as well as one of the westbound lanes, while emergency services assessed the scene.
Light vehicles heading towards Wagga were being diverted towards Kapooka Road and then Kapooka Drive, while trucks are being permitted to pass through the crash site.
The highway was re-opened by 1pm.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
