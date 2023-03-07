The Daily Advertiser
Chris Smith chosen by Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party for Wagga seat in state election

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:00pm
Chris Smith, pictured filling sandbags with wife Cherie, has signed on to fight for the seat of Wagga representing the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party in this year's state election. Picture Taylor Dodge

Another candidate has entered the fray for the seat of Wagga at this year's state election with the arrival of Chris Smith, representing the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.

