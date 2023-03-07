Another candidate has entered the fray for the seat of Wagga at this year's state election with the arrival of Chris Smith, representing the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.
This will be the first time running for political office for the Narrabri-born man who said he was moved to enter the race to advocate for issues that matter to the country, but the city often forgets.
"I'm country born and bred," he said.
"One thing I did notice, spending time in the city, is that a lot of the time the country gets forgotten around a lot of matters. And I want to actually see that change."
Mr Smith works in technical sales for a cybersecurity company and spent many years living in Sydney before relocating back to the regions 12 months ago, settling in Wagga.
"I have made the decision to relocate to a regional area to sort of enjoy the regional lifestyle again, and also fight for the rights of people in the country," he said.
The 53-year old said he's "sat on the sidelines" for a long time watching things transpire that he disagrees with and he wants to bring a "fairer say for the people in the bush and the country".
He will campaign to help "farmers being pushed with the green energy and renewable energies", he said, and he is also against the roll out of Hume Link in its current form.
The duplication of the Gobbagombalin bridge is another priority for the area, he said, as it the current cost of living crisis.
"Another thing that I think is a reasonably big aspect is potentially around the homeless people in Wagga ... and whether we could actually do something more for them and come up with with a better solution," he said.
He volunteers with the SES, recently helping out during last years flooding, and unsurprisingly describes himself as an "avid outdoors person", who loves shooting and fishing.
He would also advocate for hunting in state forests if elected.
If he gets the job, Mr Smith said he'd be guided by his keen sense of morals.
"They're going to get a person who is black and white and is going to tell them them the truth," he said.
"I really want to be able to contribute and try and make a difference ... and improve it for everyone all around," he said.
That brings the number of candidates announced for the Wagga seat to six, with Independent incumbent Dr Joe McGirr re-contesting his seat against Ray Goodlass who will stand for the Greens, Keryn Foley for Labor, the Nationals Andrianna Benjamin and Liberal Julia Ham.
The nominations for the 2023 NSW state election close at 12pm Wednesday March 8.
The election will be held Saturday March 25.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
