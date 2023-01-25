Experienced campaigner and social activist Ray Goodlass has been confirmed as the Greens candidate for the seat of Wagga in the upcoming state election.
The retired university lecturer and former deputy mayor will look to build on his result in the 2019 election, during which he received just 2.77 per cent of first preference votes.
Mr Goodlass said it was a "great honour" to be preselected as the Greens candidate by his fellow party members.
"I'm very grateful that my Riverina Greens colleagues have shown such faith in me and I will proudly campaign for the Greens policy platform for NSW," Mr Goodlass said.
"Perrottet's government is in a sorry state and the opposition has little to offer. Only the Greens have the policies to improve the quality of life for all citizens and at the same time protect the environment and safeguard endangered species."
The electorate of Wagga has never been held by a member of the Greens, with candidates from the party receiving less than 5 per cent of votes at each of the past three elections.
Mr Goodlass plan to outline their policies through a series of media announcements, public forums, social media posts, street stalls and letters over the next two months.
The only other confirmed candidates for the state election are Andrianna Benjamin from the NSW Nationals and independent Joe McGirr, the current Member for Wagga.
Both the Liberal Party and the Labor Party have not yet preselected their candidates for the state election, which will be taking place on March 25.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
