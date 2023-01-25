The Daily Advertiser

Greens announce Ray Goodlass as state election candidate for Wagga

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 25 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Greens have announced experienced social activist Ray Goodlass will be their candidate for the seat of Wagga in the upcoming NSW election. Picture by Madeline Begley

Experienced campaigner and social activist Ray Goodlass has been confirmed as the Greens candidate for the seat of Wagga in the upcoming state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.