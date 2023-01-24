An election promise to allow police to disclose past abusive incidents to people at risk of domestic violence could make dating safer, according to Wagga activists.
The NSW Liberals and Nationals announced the Right to Ask Scheme on Monday, January 23, with Premier Dominic Perrottet saying it would help women make informed decisions about relationships.
"There are simply too many heartbreaking stories of women and men being seriously hurt or murdered in circumstances where the perpetrators had a history of prior domestic violence and violent criminal offences that they didn't know about," he said.
"None of us want to see a loved one scarred by domestic violence and wishing they'd known their partner's history sooner."
Wagga Women's Health Centre president Vickie Burkinshaw said the scheme would make it easier to access information about criminal convictions relating to domestic violence.
"The information is not easy to find for women, so I think it's important that it's accessible," she said.
"If it saves one life, it's an important thing we can move forward."
The scheme was first trialled in 2016, and is based on the UK Clare's Law, where people can make an application to police for information about a current or ex-partner of yourself, a close friend, neighbour or family member.
It was implemented in England and Wales in 2014.
"For us in regional NSW, it's going to be really important because we have such a transient population and you don't necessarily know your partners history," Mrs Burkinshaw said.
"It's easy to put up a profile and be the person that you want to be and [with this scheme] you'll be able to find more information."
Mrs Burkinshaw said the new scheme needed to be implemented in conjunction with other support services in order for it to be a success.
"But what do you then do with that information?" she said.
"If you find this out about a partner, you need the services to go for help."
Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward said the scheme would be supported by other prevention measures like the recently passed affirmative consent laws and legislation against coercive control.
Police will approve all information prior to its release to protect privacy.
