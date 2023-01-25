A higher volume of Riverina Highway Patrol officers will be out on roads this week as part of the Operation Australia Day and motorists are being warned to travel safe.
The operation commenced at midnight on Tuesday and will run this year until midnight Sunday.
Riverina Highway Patrol Acting Inspector Ben Smith this year the operation will run for a longer period of time as school zones are set to make a return.
"We have all our available cars and motorcycles on the roads," Acting Inspector Smith said.
"The operation is a little unique this year as it will encompass the end of the school holidays."
Some school zones will resume from Friday and motorists are told to be mindful.
"People will need to be aware of the start of school zones," Acting Inspector Smith said.
"It will end at Midnight on Sunday and the school zones will start on Friday for some schools so people will need to be mindful of that."
Acting Inspector Smith warns that while there has been no major incidences on Riverina roads since the launch of the operation, that police are seeing higher traffic flows.
"We're still seeing higher traffic flows on roads then in previous years," he said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
