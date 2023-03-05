Local band Old Skool said goodbye to their friend and a Wagga music legend over the weekend the only way they know how, by singing the blues.
Old Skool founder and talented Wagga musician Mike McCall died in November last year and on Sunday his former bandmates got together for a one-off gig at the Bidgee Blues open mic to remember the man that brought them all together.
The performance was the first time the band played together since before the pandemic, with members travelling across the state for the occasion, and singer Darren 'Tank' Cassin said Mike would have been smiling down on them.
"I reckon Mike's up there looking down on us having a cold beer, telling us 'it's shit hot', which was his favourite saying," he said.
"We'd finish a song at a gig or at rehearsal and Mike would look at us and go: 'that was shit hot'".
Tank said he missed the "cheeky smile" his old friend would flash while they played together.
Ricky 'Jenko' Jenkins Jr would play bass in lieu of Mike on Sunday - he usually plays guitar - something he described as a "big privilege".
"He was a legend, he'd been around since the 60s, you don't get a better bass player, he was so comfortable, there was nothing he couldn't do," he said.
Mike was originally from Liverpool in the UK, and came to Wagga in the early 1960s, and made an instant impact on the city's music scene.
The story goes that Mike "arrived in town on a Monday, had a chance meeting with Don Tuckwell and Don Crow and was playing bass in their band the Riverina RJ's on the Friday night", according to fellow musician Joseph Smith.
There's no better compliment to a muso than having a gig played in their honour and Old Skool said it was a chance to remember the impact Mike had on the Wagga music scene and generations of local musos.
"Just to celebrate the life of Mike and the music of Mike," Tank said.
"And the good times we had with the old guy," Jenko said.
"He's dearly missed."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
