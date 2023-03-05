The Daily Advertiser

Old Skool played a one off tribute gig for late founder Mick McCall

By Conor Burke
March 5 2023 - 7:00pm
Wagga band Old Skool reformed for a one-night only tribute to their late leader. From left, Clint Shoemark, Peter Hopley, Ricky Jenkins, Darren Cassin and Max Staples. Picture by Les Smith

Local band Old Skool said goodbye to their friend and a Wagga music legend over the weekend the only way they know how, by singing the blues.

