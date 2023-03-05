The Daily Advertiser

Cyclist airlifted to metropolitan hospital after collision with car on Kidman Way at Tharbogang

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated March 6 2023 - 9:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police block Kidman Way at Tharbogang after a cyclist was hit by a car on Friday. Picture by Allan Wilson

A cyclist hit by a car near Griffith on Friday remains in a stable condition after being airlifted to a Sydney hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.