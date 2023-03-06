Joe McGirr has taken a stand in front of the noise and bustle of Gobbagombalin Bridge to announce his priorities in his fight for re-election as the member for Wagga.
The independent MP said the would make the duplication of Gobba Bridge a top priority, for the safety and liveability of the rapidly growing northern suburbs and nearby communities such as Oura and Junee.
The bridge has been a live issue for the community for long time but the fight has ramped up since it became clear the arterial roads to Wagga's northern suburbs were unable to cope with traffic during floods.
According Committee 4 Wagga, the number of vehicles crossing the Gobba Bridge is expected to double by the end of the decade.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr McGirr expressed concerns about the way traffic on the notorious road is impacting local quality of life, as well as the challenges it could pose to local emergency services.
"Recent episodes with the floods have highlighted that this is going to be a choke point for us in the coming years," Dr McGirr said.
"It wasn't uncommon for people to tell me it was taking three hours for a trip that should take 10 to 15 [minutes]. We didn't come to live in Wagga to spend three hours - like they do in the city - sitting in traffic.
"I know with the growth of the northern suburbs, we're going to have issues for emergency access ... something I was at pains to point out to the premier, and something I will continue to campaign on."
Dr McGirr added the five-year timeline of a feasibility study being jointly conducted by Wagga City Council and Transport for NSW was too long.
"I would have thought it could be done in two years ... in five years, we'll already be past the next election," he said.
The incumbent MP said he would seek to have the $20 million in promised funding the Riverina Conservatorium reinstated, after the state government decided it didn't pass the pub test in the wake of the Daryl Maguire's fall from grace.
"I can understand they say the business case didn't stack up, but the government gave a commitment of $20 million. They've made a commitment to the people - that's my view," he said.
"They need to use those funds in some way to make sure there's an entertainment and convention centre in the community.
"A business case should be a broad-based exercise, and take into account the benefits to community."
Dr McGirr will also seek living relief for locals through targeted solar power rebates, and greater cooperation between state and local government on housing to drive down the cost of living.
