Keryn Foley selected by Labor party as candidate for seat of Wagga

By Conor Burke
February 9 2023 - 5:00am
Labor's candidate for Wagga and former ballroom dancer, Keryn Foley, wants better moral leadership in her electorate. Picture by Les Smith

Keryn Foley has been selected by the Labor party as its candidate for the seat of Wagga in the upcoming NSW state election.

