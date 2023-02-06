The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Can Assist Bradley Nixon Memorial Motorcycle Dice Run and Rolling Bike registrations open

February 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Riverina riders gearing up for the 2023 Bradley Nixon Memorial Motorcycle Dice Run and Rolling Bike Show fundraiser at The Black Swan Hotel. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Can Assist Wagga has opened registrations for its 2023 Bradley Nixon Memorial Motorcycle Dice Run and Rolling Bike Show fundraiser.

