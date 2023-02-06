Can Assist Wagga has opened registrations for its 2023 Bradley Nixon Memorial Motorcycle Dice Run and Rolling Bike Show fundraiser.
The event honour's the late Bradley Nixon, son of Can Assist Wagga president John Nixon, who tragically passed away to bowel and liver cancer three years ago.
Bradley was a lover of anything with wheels and was just 20-years-old when he received his diagnosis.
After the loss of his son, Mr Nixon worked hard to reopen Can Assist Wagga in a bid to help other locals living with a cancer diagnosis as well as their carers.
The event will also raise much-needed funds for the charity to give to those locally affected by cancer.
Can Assist Wagga secretary Janine O'Callaghan organises the Bradley Nixon Memorial Motorcycle Dice Run and Rolling Bike Show each year and said the event attracts a huge show of support.
"Everyone with a registered and licenced motorbike is welcome," she said.
"We will have bacon and egg rolls and coffee for sale for breakfast before the run at The Black Swan Hotel in North Wagga, with with registrations open from 7.30am and stands up at 9.30am."
The run is usually about 170-kilometres across the Riverina, with participants given a wrist band.
Upon each stop, participants are told to roll a dice.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At the end of the day those points are added up and the person with the highest amount wins.
"For lunch we meet back at The Black Swan Hotel, and lunch is actually included in the prize," Mrs O'Callaghan said.
"We will also have raffles throughout the day.
"It's also a bike show as well, so we ask the staff at the businesses we stop at what their favourite bike is and we have a prize for different categories."
Can Assist Wagga vice president Ian Mott said the day isn't only a fun time for riders, but will raise crucial funds for those who could use help with accommodation, fuel, food and treatment costs.
"Anyone who has a cancer diagnosis can access help through Can Assist," he said.
"It's really disappointing to hear about people who could really have used our help but didn't know we existed."
The 2023 Bradley Nixon Memorial Motorcycle Dice Run and Rolling Bike Show will be held on Saturday, April 1, from 7.30am at The Black Swan Hotel.
Registrations can be done online via the Facebook page; 'Can Assist Wagga Wagga' or by calling Mrs O'Callaghan on 0439064974.
Those in need of assistance through Can Assist can call 0475202663.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.