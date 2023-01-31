Try-outs for Wagga's first ever All Star Cheerleading team will be held this weekend, with eager residents already gearing up for the day.
Street Slamin Dance Centre Grace Mattingly is organising the squad, titled; 'Venom All Star Cheerleading Squad', as head coach, completely separate to her studio, giving those interested in competing in cheer an opportunity like no other.
"We do cheer at our studio and a few other studios do as well, but there isn't an All Star team in Wagga," she said.
"You don't have to be a part of any certain studio to try out."
Anyone from seven and above can try our for the team as long as they have a pre-senior dance ability, a can-do attitude, a willingness to learn and are able to complete a standard round-off.
"We will be competing in the AASCF All Star Competitions," Miss Mattingly said.
"We will definitely do states and hopefully nationals if we make it, that will be our aim.
"It's open try-outs and we're joining with Zana so they will be our tumbling coaches.
"It will be the Zana girls, me and my mum, who is my manager, running the try-outs."
Those interested in trying out will can contact Miss Mattingly for a contract ahead of the date.
Wagga 14-year-old Izzy Maynard and 15-year-old Abbi Jackson have already been preparing for try-outs and can't wait to see if they make the team.
"I'm exited to learn new skills and I love how inclusive it is," Izzy said.
Abbi said It's a good opportunity to try new things.
"It's something new that Wagga doesn't have and there's a lot of opportunity to be yourself but also be part of a team. It's upbeat," she said.
Try-outs will this Sunday, February 5, from 12pm to 3pm at Street Slamin Dance Centre, however, those wanting to take part will need to email Miss Mattingly before the day.
Emails can be sent to streetslamin@gmail.com.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
