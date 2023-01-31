The Daily Advertiser

Wagga to hold try-outs for first All Star cheerleading team

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 7:00am
Izzy Maynard, 14, head coach Grace Mattingly and Abbi Jackson, 15 are excited for the new Wagga Venom All Stars Cheer Team. Picture by Madeline Begley

Try-outs for Wagga's first ever All Star Cheerleading team will be held this weekend, with eager residents already gearing up for the day.

