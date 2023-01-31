Roadworks look set to begin on the next leg of a project to rehabilitate one of Wagga's busiest roads.
Wagga council voted on Monday night to confirm a contractor for the scheduled roadworks on Lake Albert Road and work will get underway by next Monday, February 6.
This section of works will see a 380m stretch of the road from Warrawong Street to and including the Copland Street intersection resurfaced, with night works taking place for one week - depending on weather conditions.
The rehabilitation of the road has already seen three stages of works being completed since 2018.
This extension of the project is possible after council agreed to extend the scope of the most recent Lake Albert Road Rehabilitation program, using a surplus of grant funding made available after the initial Stage 3 works came in under budget.
Council's Director Infrastructure Services Warren Faulkner said Fulton Hogan contractors will undertake the work, which will involve milling out and completely replacing the pavement with a new thick layer of asphalt.
"This is the same process employed on the earlier stages of the Lake Albert Road Rehabilitation project, which covered the section from Warrawong Street south to Kooringal Road," he said.
"The result will be a fantastic new surface on one of the city's most important thoroughfares."
Lake Albert Road will be closed to through traffic at the roadworks site for the duration of the work between the hours 6pm to 6am, with detours via Lord Baden Powell Drive and Railway Street.
Stage one of the Lake Albert Road Rehabilitation program began with the section between Fay Avenue and Lord Baden Powell Drive and was completed in 2018.
The second stage between Stanley Street and Kooringal Road, was achieved in November 2019 followed by works on Lord Baden Powell Drive to Warrawong Street and from Stanley Street to Fay Avenue which were completed in January 2022.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
