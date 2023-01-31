Wagga families have spent more than $1.1 million worth of government vouchers as they prepared to send their children back to school.
The NSW government's Back to School voucher scheme allows parents to redeem three $50 vouchers for each school-aged child to spend at eligible retailers.
So far, Wagga residents have been issued 31,160 vouchers to the value of $1.558 million. They have spent 22,154 vouchers so far, amounting to more than $1.1 million.
Premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Tuesday an extension to the voucher expiry date, giving parents and carers until June 30 to apply and spend on things like school excursions.
"Our long-term economic plan is supporting parents by easing financial pressure on household budgets through this important program," Mr Perrottet said.
"By allowing parents to use these vouchers for school excursions we are providing yet another measure to ease financial pressure on back to school costs."
Elsewhere in the region, Narrandera families have spent $95,164 worth of Back to School vouchers. In the Snowy Valleys, parents have redeemed $212,164.
Junee has redeemed 1631 vouchers to the value of $80,865 and Leeton has spent 3772 vouchers, worth $187,992.
Across the state, families have spent more than $412 million on school items with the vouchers.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the extension gives more families a greater chance to equip their children for school.
"Whether your child is about to begin Kindergarten or is heading to high school, whether that's at a government school or home-schooling, families have until 30 June to apply for and spend their vouchers," Ms Mitchell said.
The Back to School vouchers can be redeemed at Service NSW. They can be spent at 63 businesses in Wagga.
You can search online to find participating businesses.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
