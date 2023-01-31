The Daily Advertiser

NSW government extends Back to School vouchers expiry as Wagga redeems more than $1.1 million worth

Georgia Rossiter
February 1 2023 - 6:35am
Evans Shoes, Collins Booksellers and other Wagga retailers accept the Back to School vouchers.

Wagga families have spent more than $1.1 million worth of government vouchers as they prepared to send their children back to school.

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

