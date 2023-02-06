A shed has been left completely destroyed after a hay stack caught fire on the weekend.
Gundagai Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Fire and Rescue NSW responded to reports of a fire at a property on Burra Road, north of Gundagai, at about 5.30pm on Saturday.
Upon arrival, crews found a hay stack and shed well alight.
A spokesperson for the RFS said the fire was contained at 7pm, with firefighters working up until midnight to ensure the fire was out before handing it over to the landowner to monitor the stack.
Crews returned to the property at 8am on Sunday where they worked until mid-afternoon sorting through the hay to ensure there were no hot spots left.
"The structure was completely destroyed and crews spent the afternoon, evening and next day going through the hay to make sure there weren't any hot spots," the spokesperson said.
"It is believed the cause of the fire is machinery."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
