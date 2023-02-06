A middle-aged woman and two children are fortunate to be alive after their car crashed into a canal on Sunday.
The woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, was travelling with a 12-year-old and an 8-year-old from Griffith to Wagga when the vehicle left the road and entered a canal near Leeton.
Ambulance NSW inspector for the Murrumbidgee area Markus Zarins said they received a call about 9.38am Sunday morning with reports a vehicle was sinking in waters at Houghton Road at Yanco.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Emergency services including ambulance, police, Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service and the Leeton Volunteer Rescue Association attended the incident.
On arrival, Inspector Zarins said paramedics found the three occupants of the car had already exited the vehicle.
They were assessed at the scene and all three were found to be uninjured.
The trio were transported to Leeton Hospital and placed under observation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.