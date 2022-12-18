The Daily Advertiser

Nationals announce Andrianna Benjamin as state election candidate for Wagga

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated December 19 2022 - 8:29am, first published December 18 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumut businesswoman and former councillor Andrianna Benjamin, 33, has been announed as the NSW Nationals' candidate for Wagga in the upcoming state election. Picture supplied

Andrianna Benjamin has been preselected as the NSW Nationals' candidate for the seat of Wagga in the upcoming state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.