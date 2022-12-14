After summers stunted by lockdowns and strict border restrictions, Wagga's tourism operators are hoping for a more normal holiday rush this time around.
Mick Wainwright runs a kayak hire business for the Murrumbidgee River and Lake Albert. He is expecting visitors to start pouring into the region over the next few weeks.
"Hopefully we'll be getting around 200 or 300 people out on the river each week over the Christmas break and school holiday period," Mr Wainwright said.
In other news
He said the pandemic had a "large impact" on IMF Kayak Tours and Hire but also helped the business by forcing it to diversify its offerings.
Bruce Spinks, co-owner of Wollundry Grove Olives, said tours and tastings at his farm dropped significantly when borders were locked down over COVID.
He is hoping freedom to travel will make this summer a bit busier but also said he is unsure how the rising cost of living will impact tourism.
"I would assume [tourism] would pick up again, but that's against a backdrop of rising costs, energy prices. Driving and travelling out in the region areas isn't going to get any cheaper," Mr Spinks said.
Early signs for the region are positive, according to Wagga City Council's destination and events coordinator Kim Parker.
She said a bumper tourism season would be very much welcomed in Wagga especially after the financial impacts of COVID and the recent floods.
"Accommodation bookings ahead of time are looking really positive at the moment so we're expecting to see quite a busy summer and Christmas holiday period," Ms Parker said.
Wagga welcomes more than 1.38 million visitors every year, which injects about $365 million into the local economy.
The council is looking to boost these figures through the new Wagga and Surrounds Visitors Guide launched on Wednesday.
The 74-page document includes information on more than 140 tourism businesses across the Wagga region as well as neighbouring shires.
Ms Parker said the guide encapsulates "everything there is to offer in our region", which includes national parks, waterways, attractions and unique shopping or dining experiences.
The new guide will be distributed from the Wagga Visitor Information Centre and local businesses, as well as nationally through the Australian Visitor Information network.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.