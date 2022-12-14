The Daily Advertiser

Wagga tourism operators hoping for a busy summer after COVID, floods

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated December 14 2022 - 6:09pm, first published 5:00pm
IMF Kayak Tours and Hire owner Mick Wainwright is hoping visitors will start flooding into the region in the coming weeks. Picture by Les Smith

After summers stunted by lockdowns and strict border restrictions, Wagga's tourism operators are hoping for a more normal holiday rush this time around.

