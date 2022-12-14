The Daily Advertiser

Work set to begin on weather-damaged Sturt Highway at Borambola

By Daisy Huntly
Updated December 15 2022 - 11:38am, first published 7:00am
Work will begin on the Sturt Highway near Borambola on Friday. Picture from file

Improvement works will begin on the Sturt Highway between Wagga and the Hume Highway on Friday as the state addresses damage from months of rain and flooding.

