Improvement works will begin on the Sturt Highway between Wagga and the Hume Highway on Friday as the state addresses damage from months of rain and flooding.
Road surface repairs will be carried out over a 15-kilometre section of the highway near Borambola, resulting in delays of around five minutes for motorists.
"Following damage from prolonged wet weather, road surface repairs will be carried out at various sections," Transport for NSW said.
"[The work will] provide a stronger and safer road for transport customers."
Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and between 8am and 1pm on Saturday, with traffic control and reduced speed limits of 40km/h.
It is expected to be complete by December 23, weather permitting.
Improvements have already commenced on Tumbarumba Road and Alpine Way this week, with a focus on drainage structures at Carabost and Murray Gorge.
The latest traffic information can be obtained through the Live Traffic NSW app, livetraffic.com or calling 132 701.
