A murderer has been jailed until at least 2038 after killing a man in Gerogery more than a decade ago.
Paul Anthony Watson, 52, was on Wednesday sentenced for William Chaplin's death in 2010.
He received a minimum jail term of 16 years and nine months with a maximum jail term of 24 years.
With time already served, Watson will be eligible for parole on October 13, 2038, with his sentence to expire in January 2046.
It still remains unclear exactly how Chaplin was killed, and the motivation, which may never be known.
Watson continues to deny the murder and has shown a lack of remorse.
After the killing, Watson and a younger man showed Watson's wife, Samone, Mr Chaplin's body, which had been under a blue tarp in a paddock at the back of his Main Street home.
The body was in a round yard used to break in horses and a large bonfire was lit, with people in the town invited to attend as it burnt for two to three days.
While Justice Michael Walton said he was unable to determine the exact circumstances of the slaying, Watson had shown "callous indifference for the sanctity of life" by burning Mr Chaplin's body.
The late man's partial remains went undiscovered until 2019, when a police search spanning several days located a skull, teeth, and other items.
Watson had spoken to an inmate and fellow Jehovah's Witness, Sascha Priest, about the killing as the pair served time together in Victorian custody.
Priest passed details on to prison staff, who informed Victorian Homicide Squad detectives.
The information eventually found its way to NSW authorities, and Albury investigators.
Samone Watson admitted to her involvement in disposing of the body and where the remains could be located.
Phone taps were sought which captured a younger man, who had lived with Watson, admitting to the murder in multiple conversations.
He claimed to have slit Chaplin's throat, but Ms Watson said she didn't see any neck wounds.
A jury heard Watson had also had conversations with other people following the killing, admitting his involvement.
Dr Denise Donlon, a forensic anthropologist, said one of the recovered bones had damage, which could have occurred millimetres from an artery.
The court heard Watson had a history of violence, including a previous incident in 2011 when he stabbed a man from behind.
Justice Walton on Wednesday said he wouldn't impose the maximum term of life in jail.
Watson had been serving a term in Victoria for unrelated matters when he was extradited to NSW last year to face the murder charge.
The Victorian sentence was not due to expire until 2027.
Justice Walton noted no jail term could ever equate to a human life, but said he hoped the sentence would provide some relief to the late man's loved ones.
