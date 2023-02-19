The Daily Advertiser
Nsw Election

Liberals pick Snowy Valleys councillor Julia Ham to contest seat of Wagga in state election

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated February 20 2023 - 8:14am, first published 7:16am
Snowy Valleys councillor Julia Ham will contest the seat of Wagga in state election for a second time. Picture supplied

The Liberal party have announced Julia Ham as their candidate for the seat of Wagga in the upcoming state election.

