The Liberal party have announced Julia Ham as their candidate for the seat of Wagga in the upcoming state election.
The Snowy Valleys councillor will contest the seat again after running in the 2018 election which saw the Liberals lose Wagga for the first time 1957.
Ms Ham is a local teacher and small businesswoman who lives with her family on a merino sheep property in Oberne Creek at Tarcutta.
For the last 15 years she has been running a consultancy business providing start-up project management, advice and training for early educational services.
The second term councillor has a keen interest in protecting the local environment and acts as the Chairperson of the Tarcutta Valley Landcare group and is also a member of the Murray Darling Association.
She is also an advocate for local tourism, and believes investment in local infrastructure could unlock Wagga's "great potential".
"If elected, I will fight to progress the duplication of the Gobbagombalin bridge, to ensure that a key piece of infrastructure that connects the north and south of the city meets the needs of our community," she said.
"I am proud to be running as part of the Perrottet Liberal Team that has delivered support for the local community, from easing the pressure on family budgets with cost-of-living support to delivering stronger frontline services with more doctors, nurses and teachers."
Strong economic management means more money will be invested in teachers and early childhood educators, she said.
All four major parties have now announced candidates for the NSW state election alongside the incumbent, Independent member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr.
Ray Goodlass will stand for the Greens, Keryn Foley for Labor and the Nationals announced Andrianna Benjamin.
