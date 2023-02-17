The Daily Advertiser

NCAT to consider allegations of misconduct by former Wagga City councillor Paul Funnell while in office

Updated February 17 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:50pm
Former Wagga city councillor Paul Fennell faces allegations of misconduct while he was in offcie.

The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal will consider allegations of misconduct by former Wagga councillor Paul Funnell while he was in office.

