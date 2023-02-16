The Daily Advertiser

Wagga resident voices anger over lack of consultation before former university campus approved for housing

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 17 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 5:00am
Owner of a neighbouring property, Maris Herr says no notice was given in regards to the rezoning and proposed subdivision of land formerly owned by CSU. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga resident living beside the site of a proposed major subdivision has spoken out against the lack of consultation with the community before council voted to rezone the grounds of a former university campus this week.

