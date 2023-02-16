A Wagga resident living beside the site of a proposed major subdivision has spoken out against the lack of consultation with the community before council voted to rezone the grounds of a former university campus this week.
On Monday night Wagga councillors voted to approve a rezoning application on Charles Sturt University's former Turvey Park campus at 20 Hely Avenue, paving the way for a $5.78 million 89-lot housing development to proceed.
Hely Avenue resident Maris Herr lives adjacent to the large block of land now approved for residential development and said she never saw a sign or received a letter on the subdivision.
"Any notice posted, should have been put near the gate, because that is officially 20 Hely Avenue," Ms Herr said.
She said the advertisements should have been put there rather than "some other miscellaneous spot around the [block's] huge boundary."
"It's bizarre for someone to stand up and say residents were notified and [yet] nobody made a submission," Ms Herr said.
At council this week, Cr Amelia Parkins raised serious questions over the proposal, saying residents in Hely Avenue weren't even aware it was happening.
But Councillor Rod Kendall refuted this saying he believes there was "considerable public knowledge" about the project and even recalled seeing council advertising on the fences around the former campus.
"I don't know how people living nearby can say they weren't consulted," he said.
Ms Herr said the new development would look "as appalling as other recent developments across town."
She said rather than cramming so many blocks into a small space, the houses should at least line up with those on the opposite side of Hely Avenue.
"I know council's forward plan said they wanted to increase the density of housing, such as subdividing bigger blocks and things like that," she said.
"But we are in danger of losing the character of a lot of our older suburbs, and they do have character.
"They are quintessentially Australian suburbs."
In contrast, Ms Herr said "most of the new developments look the same."
"They have the same cookie cutter [appearance] with a tiny block of land, a big house and lots of windows."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
