Australian electropop artist Boo Seeka will return to the Wagga stage to perform on his first full-scale tour since the pandemic.
The 25+ date date regional Australian tour will make a pit stop at Wagga's Birdhouse Bar on March 10.
Ben 'Boo' Gumbleton said he was ready and raring to play in front of Wagga crowds once again.
"We've always come to Wagga - I think we've played there five or six times," Mr Gumbleton said.
"I genuinely feel like in regional places, people come into shows just going harder than the capital cities because they don't usually get touring bands.
"I'm all for regional touring."
So, what's been Mr Gumbleton's experiences with Wagga fans since breaking onto the scene as a Triple J Unearthed artist in 2015?
"Crazy," he said, laughing.
"There's always something that goes on within the show or after the show in Wagga - all in good fun and it's always a memorable experience."
Both artists and audiences are still adjusting to shows without restrictions and the Sydney singer-song writer said people are still scarred by how often shows were cancelled during the pandemic.
"Crowds are worried that a show's going to get cancelled, so they're not pre buying tickets up until the last 48 hours," he said.
"I'm holding my hands up high to tell bands, don't cancel, go through with the show because we need to get this industry back to where it was."
Mr Gumbleton said it might still take the country another 18 months to break the "domino effect".
Boo Seeka fans in Wagga and beyond can expect the touring musician to show up and deliver no matter what.
"It doesn't matter whether there's one person in the room or 1000 people in the room, we're going to be there and we're going to do these shows," he said.
"Come along and let's rip in once again."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
