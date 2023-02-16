It will be no easy task for Wagga Black Dog Ride coordinator Bear Falconer to part ways with his epic long white beard and hair, but when it comes to supporting good causes, there's nothing he wouldn't do.
In a bid to raise funds for Wagga Black Dog Ride and Ronald McDonald House Charities Wagga, Bear will bare all, with local hairdressers called to make a bid on the cut.
Motorcyclists and car enthusiasts will be able to participate in the Bare for Bear Black Dog Ride on Saturday, February 23, to offer their support for Bear's fundraising efforts.
"Anybody can come, If they don't want to ride their bike, they can bring their cars along, or if they just want to show their car off," Bear said.
A ride towards Temora along the highway and an afternoon of live music and games is what residents can expect on the day.
"We're still accepting bids from hairdressers and sponsors too," Bear said.
The winning hairdresser will have the honour of cutting Bear's hair and beard, which has long been a big part of his identity.
With just over a week until the event, Bear has been pleasantly surprised by the support shown by the community.
"We set a goal of raising $4,500 and on Monday we hit just over $7,000," he said.
Passionate about mental health, Bear has decided to support two charities close to his heart.
Black Dog Ride exists to raise awareness of depression and increase suicide prevention, while Ronald McDonald House provides accommodation for parents whose child requires hospital treatment.
Bear said he became acutely aware of the mental toll it takes on the parents of ill children who have to travel to cities like Wagga to receive treatment, during his time working at a hospital.
"Where do they stay? It's just another stress and if we can give them somewhere to stay then it's just one less worry for them," he said.
Ronald McDonald House Charities Wagga executive officer Lisa Simpson said it is incredible to have locals like Bear getting behind them.
"About 65 per cent of our running costs come from our community and local fundraising efforts, so every opportunity where we have amazing people like this who want to support us means a lot," she said.
"On average it costs $160 a night to accommodate a family and at the moment we are already full for the month of February.
"Every bit makes a difference."
Wagga Black Dog Ride coordinator Nerolie Falconer said registrations will open on Saturday morning from 7am with breakfast at The Black Swan Hotel, on Saturday, February 25.
Participants will be able to register online before the day, or on the day.
For more information visit waggawagga@blackdogride.org.au.
To sponsor the event or to make a bid contact Bear on 0407 650 400 or email nsw@blackdogride.org.au.
To purchase a ticket visit: https://events.humanitix.com/black-dog-ride-bare-the-bear-ride/tickets/
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
