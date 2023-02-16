The Daily Advertiser
What's on

Bear Falconer to raise funds for Wagga Black Dog Ride, Ronald McDonald House

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:39pm, first published February 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Black Dog Ride coordinator Bear Falconer with Ronald McDonald House Charities Wagga executive officer Lisa Simpson. Picture by Les Smith

It will be no easy task for Wagga Black Dog Ride coordinator Bear Falconer to part ways with his epic long white beard and hair, but when it comes to supporting good causes, there's nothing he wouldn't do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.