Travellers are forking out hundreds of extra dollars to stay in motels and Airbnbs during one of Wagga's busiest visitor weekends.
Almost 10,000 people and 187 teams are expected to visit Wagga over the weekend for the city's fifth year hosting touch football's southern conference Junior State Cup.
But local accommodation price gouging threatens the extension of Wagga's hosting contract in its final year.
"The issue is we have some providers taking advantage," NSW Touch general manager Dean Russell said.
"We've had reported to us that siblings or grandparents aren't coming this year basically because of some of the pricing of accommodation in the area."
Mr Russell said there were several responsible accommodation houses who realised the long term benefits of multi-year events and remained sensible with pricing.
"But there are certainly some that just look at making a quick buck out of our community and that can play a part in future decision making for where events go," he said.
At the time of publishing, two-adult rooms were available to book at Quest Wagga Wagga for around $500 for the sporting tournament's Saturday night - more than double the following weekend's rate.
The International Hotel's last remaining rooms came in between $542 - $579 per night.
The following weekend would cost travellers seeking a similar room between $183 - $200 per night.
Wagga accommodation from providers like Mercure, Mantra, Townhouse, Wagga RSL and Best Western are sold out over the weekend according to online booking systems.
A person working in the Wagga accommodation industry said rooms for the touch tournament weekend started being booked eight months ago.
Several Wagga hotels and motels increased the weekend's pricing as soon as dates were announced.
The same worker said it was industry standard to increase prices as more rooms become booked and the closer to a busy date to match supply and demand.
Mr Russell said worse than hotels and motels were unregulated Airbnbs.
"Because they work on these algorithms, when an area becomes popular their pricing goes up - that's even difficult for council to monitor and maintain."
One of the last remaining Airbnbs in Central Wagga able to house two adults and two children during the sporting event's three days and nights cost $2227.30 total.
The following weekend's similar three night weekend stay would cost the same family $1598.20.
But the price gouging goes beyond Wagga, with one Junee three-bedroom Airbnb charging $1386.35 total for a three night stay over the touch football weekend.
The same stay just one weekend later will only cost $693.18 total.
Wagga has always been "tight" on accommodating the influx of state travellers but local council has helped provide more opportunities in the last half decade, Mr Russell said.
Putting the issues of accommodation aside, the region had done a "fantastic job" over the last five years and Mr Russell expected Wagga to put in a tender for a new contract.
Several roads around the hosting oval Jubilee Park will be closed over the three-day tournament, Wagga City Council announced.
Red Hill Road will be closed to eastbound traffic between the Bourke Street and Glenfield Road roundabouts, with detours via Bruce Street.
Bourke Street between Bourkelands Drive and Red Hill Road roundabout will also be closed, with detours via Berembee Road, Bourkelands Drive and Holbrook Road.
Road closures will be in place from 6am to 7pm on Friday, and from 6am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.
