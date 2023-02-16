The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Ratepayers Association call on politicians to act on three new projects for city

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated February 16 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural ratepayers association members Peter Rex, Keith Holder and Ian Reid alongside Chris Roche and Lynne Bodell from the Wagga ratepayers. Picture by Conor Burke

Two Wagga ratepayer groups are demanding any future NSW government takes action on three major projects to protect residents from the city's growth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.