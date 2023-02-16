Two Wagga ratepayer groups are demanding any future NSW government takes action on three major projects to protect residents from the city's growth.
The Rural Ratepayers Association and the Wagga Ratepayers Association believe the rapid population expansion necessitates action and they've drawn up plans which they say will reduce the impact on current residents.
"It's all about future-proofing the growth of Wagga," the Wagga Ratepayers Association's president, Chris Roche, said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Their first idea is a new concept for an Inland Rail bypass, which would see trains travel across floodplains to the west of the city before joining the existing line towards Bomen.
They have also drawn up a concept for a heavy vehicle bypass for the city which would direct trucks off the Sturt Highway and around the city across the north of Wagga towards Bomen, before joining the Sturt again east of town.
Their plan utilises current rural roads and fire trails in points, with the need to construct a new four-lane road with two bridges to cross the Murrumbidgee River.
"With the growth of freight on the roads now, that's going to demand a bypass so there's less issues on the Hammond Avenue/Edward street corridor, " Mr Roche said.
"We need to get the heavy vehicles off that from a safety point of view and a traffic point of view as well."
The third demand is the duplication of the Gobbagombalin Bridge, which they want under way "this coming term of government".
The groups have also drawn up new plans for the Old Narrandera Road intersection, which would improve the flow of traffic by allowing traffic on the road to travel under the Olympic Highway and link with Gardiner Street in North Wagga.
Traffic lights are due to be installed at the intersection and also at Travers Street.
Gobbagombalin resident and Rural Ratepayers Association representative Keith Holder drafted the initial bypass plans and he said "ballistic" growth to the north of Wagga meant the bridge must be addressed first.
"Without the Gobba Bridge it won't happen ... [the projects] all interlink at the point over the bridge," he said. "The RMS have told us the Gobba bridge will be done in, I think, 2035. That's no good."
Wagga Ratepayers Association secretary Lynne Bodell said last year's flood-induced traffic chaos on the bridge was a preview of things to come as our population soars.
"It's going to worsen ... unfortunately we only have two lanes over the Gobba Bridge at the moment, it wasn't enough then, and it won't be enough into the future," she said.
"The three [projects] are synergistic, they're all using a similar path ... by planning all three at the same time it's beneficial."
Both groups have invited the Wagga candidates at the upcoming election to front a residents' forum at Romano's on February 28.
"We are here to let the residents of Wagga know what each of the candidates stands for," Mr Roche said.
"We're sick of reports, studies, proposals, we want action."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.