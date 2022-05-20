Riverina residents will head to the polls on Saturday to elect the region's next federal member.
To help you get to know them, The Daily Advertiser has profiled each of the eight men vying to win the seat of Riverina.
Below you'll find a brief bio for each of them, in ballot paper order, as well as links to their in-depth candidate profiles.
Age: 52
Lives: Wagga and Goulburn
Richard Orchard believes the major parties have abandoned the days when ordinary people had a chance for preselection.
The business manager says Australia needs to manufacture its own critical supplies, and wants a royal commission into how Australians lost so many freedoms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Age: 64
Lives: Wagga
Mark Jeffreson is having his second crack at representing the Riverina after what he said has been an unforgivable three years of inaction by the current government.
A local business consultant and lifelong Riverina resident, Mr Jeffreson is running on issues that he said directly impact the region, like local infrastructure, health services and cost of living.
Age: 64
Lives: Springvale
The Thomas Bros Group dealer principal says the government passes legislation that's not in the people's interest.
Mr Martelozzo wants to look after farmers, keep manufacturing in Australia and save people's homes.
Age: 60
Lives: Forbes
Steve Karaitiana used to take to the ring as a boxer in travelling shows and now he says he is fighting a housing shortage in the Riverina.
Mr Karaitiana was elected to Forbes Shire Council in 2016 and says he's the only candidate to represent the Riverina's northern areas this election.
Age: 57
Lives: Lake Albert
Incumbent Riverina MP vying for a fifth term.
Mr McCormack says he's running on a track record that began when he was first elected in 2010, including a stint as Deputy Prime Minister, and on issues such as cost of living, housing, labour shortages, national security, health and education.
Age: 52
Lives: Leeton
Darren Ciavarella is making this election his very first official involvement in politics and has built his campaign around "fighting corruption".
The third-generation farmer says he has a deep connection to the land, environment, rural communities and the people.
Age: 41
Lives: Temora
Dean McCrae is a former chef, pest control expert and courier driver who was born and raised in Temora.
Some of his strongest ambitions include ending the "hysteria" around COVID-19 and climate change, as well as reducing the amount of control the government has over people's lives.
Age: 65
Lives: Murrumburrah
Greens candidate Michael Organ knows a thing or two about federal parliament after a shock win in the 2002 byelection for the Labor stronghold Division of Cunningham, serving the one term.
Standing 20 years later in the Riverina, Mr Organ is running his election campaign on climate change and cost of living, looking to change local attitudes towards the Greens and steer the electorate away from its safe seat status.
