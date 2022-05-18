I'd sat on council committees [before running for Lord Mayor and federal parliament] - that's almost being political when you put your hand up and say yes. When you want to go beyond just commenting or talking to people about something. I thought if I sit on the council environmental heritage committee, I can actually have some input into what decisions are made. It's like with the Greens, in order to effect change, you have to have some sort of power. You can't just sit on the sidewalk, writing letters to the editor, and whinging and complaining. Sometimes you have to work out, 'how am I best going to be able to achieve those positive outcomes?' We had community protests and there were developments in Wollongong and we'd write submissions, and we'd do all that sort of stuff. And then it went nowhere because the decisions had been made by councillors and by council bureaucrats, and backroom deals. I realised then that at some point that you have to stand up and you have to get inside government, whether it's local, state or federal.

