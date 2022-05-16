The Daily Advertiser is profiling each of the people vying to win the seat of Riverina at the May 21 election.
To help you get to know them, we've asked some key questions - including why they're standing, what they believe are the biggest issues in need of attention, and what their key policies are.
Independent candidate Darren Ciavarella, 52, is making this election his very first official involvement in politics and has built his campaign around "fighting corruption".
The third-generation farmer from Leeton said he has a deep connection to the land, environment, rural communities and the people.
I lived in Leeton which used to be officially part of the Riverina electorate for about 47 years and then I spent a few years in Griffith and right now I'm currently contracting in Coleambally - so basically all my life.
The reason I have chosen to run in this election is because of a personal incident between myself and the institutional resistance, as well as the failure of the police to investigate.
I'm sick of corruption and it is time something was actually done about it. There's nowhere for people who have got these issues to go to get them resolved and the government authorities aren't doing their jobs.
There's also a lot of other issues around the electorate like health, nursing homes, care homes and a lot of substandard living that needs to be addressed.
I was never really that interested but I had a couple of colleagues that talked to me about this initially because I was sick of the non-compliance of these so-called authorities.
Dealing with this would absolutely be in the 'too hard basket' for the average person so I felt compelled to stand up and be a voice for the Riverina community and deal with these matters in parliament.
Are any of them really heroes? I don't have any. None.
The number one issue for me is the corruption. Absolutely and up front.
All these authorities and people who are sitting in seats and being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars and not doing their job properly. Either do the job you have been elected to do or get out - that's what I say.
People deserve a better response and action when they go to these authorities.
For one it needs security with jobs. So many people have lost their jobs with these mandates and I think it's disgusting.
People who have had lifetime jobs have lost their jobs and both the financial and psychological stress from that would be gigantic. Some of that scarring will be permanent.
People need to know there is opportunity for them back in the workforce for them to re-enter so we need to be creating as many jobs as possible here in the Riverina to accommodate that.
From what I've heard in my discussions around the electorate I believe people will be voting in this electorate based on all of the things that haven't been done by the current minister.
People are looking at the recent years and all the things that have gotten worse and they will factor that into the way they vote.
I think they will also be looking at what hasn't been done in Canberra by the mainstream parties and that might make them turn away from that.
The fact that I am local and I've grown up here in the Riverina since I was a child. I know the area very well and I know how diverse the Riverina can be and how tragic it can be when there's no water.
I know the needs of farmers very well because unlike some people I have endured drought and flooding as well in the past and the difficulties they create.
Coming from a rural background and growing up on the farm, you understand that if the farmers aren't looked after that flows onto all of the shops and other people in the town. I understand the mechanisms that are involved in agriculture and how it all rolls together and if one of those links breaks there's major problems down the line.
I know I'm a newcomer but that doesn't mean I'm a cheap option.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
