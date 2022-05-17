The Daily Advertiser is profiling each of the people vying to win the seat of Riverina at the May 21 election.
To help you get to know them, we've asked some key questions - including why they're standing, what they believe are the biggest issues in need of attention, and what their key policies are.
Liberal Democrat candidate Dean McCrae, 41, is a former chef, pest control expert and courier driver who was born and raised in Temora.
Some of his strongest ambitions include ending the "hysteria" around COVID-19 and climate change, as well as reducing the amount of control the government has over people's lives.
I was born in Temora and when I was about 16 I moved away for various periods for work and education. I'd say I have lived there for most of my adult life but I officially moved back in 2019.
Because I am severely opposed to all of the government overreach that has been exacerbated over the last two years. It has always concerned me but it has reached another level recently.
I also think we need as many alternative voices as possible.
When I was cooking in London I worked at a restaurant that was frequented by quite a few of the British MPs. Tony Blair, John Major and Margaret Thatcher were all regulars.
That definitely created a moderate interest and it certainly increased my understanding of politics.
I'm not going to say heroes but throughout history we've had some really great politicians who have stood up in the face of opposition and those are usually the ones I have the most affinity with.
Freeing businesses from green and red tape and also I want to cut back the spending and scope of the government so they have less involvement.
I'd like a big focus on cheap and reliable energy, and opening the door to talk about nuclear.
The most important thing is reducing the cost of living and putting more money in people's pockets, getting them back to work.
We've all got to be realistic and say 'look it's one of the safest seats in the region, but it's still very important for us to maintain a democratic society and have different views and talking points'.
If people with alternative views are not brave enough to stand up and share them then we will stagnate as a society and in my view there's nothing worse.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
