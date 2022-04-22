news, local-news,

The Australian Electoral Commission has today drawn the official order in which candidates will appear on Riverina voting ballots on May 21. Six of the eight federal election hopefuls, including incumbent Nationals MP Michael McCormack, were present in East Wagga this afternoon for formal proceedings. One Nation's Richard Orchard was drawn first, followed by Labor's Mark Jeffreson and United Australia Party's Daniel Martelozzo rounded out the podium. Following them, in order, are the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party's Steve Karaitiana, the Nationals' Michael McCormack, independent Darren Ciavarella, the Liberal Democrat's Dean McCrae and the Greens' Michael Organ. Pennie Scott, who was expected to run as an independent, did not appear on the official ballot after failing to lodge her candidacy by yesterday's deadline. IN OTHER NEWS: Names were drawn by AEC officials at 12pm, 24 hours after candidates were required to lodge their nominations with the electoral body. Although many consider the spot atop the ballot to be advantageous, all candidates present agreed the benefit of possible 'donkey votes' to be minor and each placed their trust in voters to know who they will vote for. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/171518670/ee9b21e9-e165-4473-ab02-352b99ee0707.jpg/r6_223_2944_1883_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg