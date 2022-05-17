Home loans - if the interest rate continues to increase and already we've had one, and they're predicting one every month for this year. The trillion dollar debt and the solution that we have, according to Domenic [Martino] and Clive [Palmer], we'd pay it out somewhere between 18 or 20 years. Both Liberal and Labor don't have a solution. And I believe that's probably what they want, is not to have a solution, because they never mentioned it at both their budgets. We want to cap the interest rate to three per cent or below.

