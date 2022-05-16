Coolamon's main street is set for a $632,000 upgrade following an announcement by Member for Riverina Michael McCormack on Monday.
Mr McCormack travelled to Coolamon on Monday to make the announcement and said the upgrade to Cowabbie street, a major district thoroughfare, would boost farm productivity in the wider region.
"This road upgrade is very important for the wider Coolamon shire and all the truck drivers and heavy vehicle users who travel through this town, dropping off grain and ensuring sure farm productivity is up where it needs to be," he said.
"As part of Australia's overall farming plan, we are trying to increase agriculture to a $100 billion industry by 2030.
"We can do this with better roads, because they improve productivity and provide better freight links, which is exactly what we are doing for Coolamon Shire."
The road has seen deterioration with excessive use by heavy vehicles in recent years.
Mr McCormack also stressed the announcement was not an election promise and that it has already been budgeted by the government as part of the Heavy Vehicles, Safety and Productivity Fund.
"It's not an election commitment," Mr McCormack said.
"The funding is part of the coalition government's ongoing commitment to country areas."
Coolamon Shire mayor David McCann welcomed the announcement.
"We're very pleased," Cr McCann said.
"It will allow us to fix a road that is not only essential to the Coolamon Shire, but the wider Riverina as well.
"We're seeing an increase in heavy vehicles using our shire roads as a major thoroughfare to Wagga and this funding will be ideal to fix the problems we are having [as a result]."
