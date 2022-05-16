Wagga's main street was disrupted on Monday morning as two cars collided near the Civic Centre precinct.
NSW Ambulance paramedics tended to one person with minor injuries after the crash on Baylis Street.
The cars collided shortly after 9.30am at the Baylis and Morrow street intersection, with one of the vehicles - a white Toyota sedan - coming to rest on the footpath outside of the historic council chambers.
Emergency crews, police, NSW Ambulance and two tow trucks arrived at the scene a short time later.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said no one was trapped in either vehicle and it is not yet known if the patient who sustained minor injuries required transfer to Wagga Base Hospital.
Oncoming traffic was directed around Morrow Street until the scene was cleared.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
