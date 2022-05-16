The Daily Advertiser

Emergency services respond to two-car collision on Wagga's Baylis Street

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 16 2022 - 7:31am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONE INJURED: Cars collide on Baylis Street near Morrow Street intersection. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga's main street was disrupted on Monday morning as two cars collided near the Civic Centre precinct.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.