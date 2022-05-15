Police have appealed for the public's help following a crash on the Sturt Highway east of Wagga earlier this week.
Emergency services, including police and paramedics, responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash near Alfredtown about 12.20pm on Thursday.
Officers from Wagga Highway Patrol attended the incident, which happened between the rest area near Wokolena Road and the Borambola Sport and Recreation Centre.
Police said the officers found an Isuzu rigid truck and a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV had collided.
Investigators have urged anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or drivers with dashcam footage from the area, to contact Wagga police station on 6922 2599.
On Thursday, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed five people at the scene following the crash.
The spokeswoman said a woman aged in her 70s was taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected eye injury.
None of the other people involved in the crash required transport to hospital.
The incident caused minor traffic delays on the stretch of highway, with the scene cleared by about 1.30pm.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
