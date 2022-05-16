HUNDREDS of collectors made an appearance at the two-day Stamp and Coin Fair on the weekend.
Wagga Stamp Club secretary Peter Simpfendorfer said they saw the biggest turnout on the weekend since COVID-19.
"It went really well, it was probably the best one since COVID," Mr Simpfendorfer said.
"We have had three since COVID."
When taking into account the $2 entry fees, Mr Simpfendorfer said he would estimate they saw more than 300 collectors over the two days, which is a success.
"Ninety per cent of people either sell or buy something, we really get people coming in to look, so when you take that into account that is a lot," he said.
Mr Simpfendorfer said the fair brings in people from right across the Riverina.
"One lady had come all the way from Armidale," he said.
"She had saw our advertisements and decided to stop in along her travels."
The next two-day fair is set for November 26 and 27.
There will also be a one day market day on July 30 at 131 Tarcutta Street.
